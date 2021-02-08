Kamat Hotels Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore, down 69.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore in December 2020 down 69.61% from Rs. 62.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2020 down 230.48% from Rs. 7.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2020 down 85.14% from Rs. 21.40 crore in December 2019.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 36.20 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)