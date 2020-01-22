Kamat Hotels Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 62.28 crore, down 4.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.28 crore in December 2019 down 4.79% from Rs. 65.42 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.21 crore in December 2019 up 68.65% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.40 crore in December 2019 down 10.65% from Rs. 23.95 crore in December 2018.

Kamat Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Kamat Hotels shares closed at 39.85 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.46% returns over the last 6 months and -13.28% over the last 12 months.