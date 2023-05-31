Kamanwala Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 115385.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamanwala Housing Construction are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in March 2023 up 115385.71% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2023 down 2125.7% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 down 571.11% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.
Kamanwala shares closed at 9.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.12% returns over the last 6 months and -8.91% over the last 12 months.
|Kamanwala Housing Construction
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.43
|--
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.43
|--
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.43
|--
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.11
|0.14
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.13
|-0.17
|-0.29
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.12
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.12
|-0.05
|0.42
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.12
|-0.05
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|-6.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.13
|-0.05
|0.43
|Tax
|-0.08
|--
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.05
|-0.05
|0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.05
|-0.05
|0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|14.09
|14.09
|14.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.71
|-0.04
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-5.71
|-0.04
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.71
|-0.04
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-5.71
|-0.04
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited