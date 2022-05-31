Kamanwala Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 99.92% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 up 513.74% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 up 381.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Kamanwala EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Kamanwala shares closed at 9.55 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)