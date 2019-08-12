Kamanwala Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 67.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2019 down 67.26% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2019 down 34.72% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019 down 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

Kamanwala shares closed at 6.55 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -35.08% over the last 12 months.