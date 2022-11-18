 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kamanwala Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 25.63% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kamanwala Housing Construction are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 25.63% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 77.02% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 81.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Kamanwala shares closed at 9.04 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -0.66% over the last 12 months.

Kamanwala Housing Construction
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.45 -- 1.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.45 -- 1.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.45 -- 1.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 -0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.14 0.28 0.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.30 -0.81
Other Income 0.11 0.25 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.05 -0.21
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.05 -0.23
Exceptional Items -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.05 -0.23
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -0.05 -0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -0.05 -0.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.05 -0.05 -0.23
Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

