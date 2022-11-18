English
    Kamanwala Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 25.63% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kamanwala Housing Construction are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 25.63% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 77.02% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 81.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

    Kamanwala shares closed at 9.04 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -0.66% over the last 12 months.

    Kamanwala Housing Construction
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.45--1.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.45--1.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.45--1.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.010.01-0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.280.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.30-0.81
    Other Income0.110.250.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.05-0.21
    Interest0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.05-0.23
    Exceptional Items--0.000.00
    P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.05-0.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.05-0.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.05-0.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.05-0.05-0.23
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.04-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.04-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.04-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.04-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

