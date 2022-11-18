Kamanwala Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 25.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 25.63% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 77.02% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 81.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Kamanwala shares closed at 9.04 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -0.66% over the last 12 months.