Kamanwala Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, down 25.63% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kamanwala Housing Construction are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in September 2022 down 25.63% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 77.02% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 81.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.
Kamanwala shares closed at 9.04 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -0.66% over the last 12 months.
|Kamanwala Housing Construction
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.45
|--
|1.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.45
|--
|1.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.45
|--
|1.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.28
|0.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.30
|-0.81
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.25
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.21
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|14.09
|14.09
|14.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited