Kamanwala Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 115385.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in March 2023 up 115385.71% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2023 down 2185.6% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2023 down 622.22% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

Kamanwala shares closed at 9.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.12% returns over the last 6 months and -8.91% over the last 12 months.