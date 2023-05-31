English
    Kamanwala Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 115385.71% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kamanwala Housing Construction are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in March 2023 up 115385.71% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2023 down 2185.6% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2023 down 622.22% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

    Kamanwala shares closed at 9.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.12% returns over the last 6 months and -8.91% over the last 12 months.

    Kamanwala Housing Construction
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.43--0.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.43--0.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.43--0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.05
    Depreciation0.000.010.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.340.140.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.36-0.17-0.29
    Other Income0.010.120.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.35-0.050.42
    Interest0.000.00-0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.35-0.050.43
    Exceptional Items-6.01----
    P/L Before Tax-8.36-0.050.43
    Tax-0.08--0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.28-0.050.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.28-0.050.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.28-0.050.40
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.88-0.040.28
    Diluted EPS-5.88-0.040.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.88-0.040.28
    Diluted EPS-5.88-0.040.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Kamanwala #Kamanwala Housing Construction #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:44 pm