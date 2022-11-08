English
    Kamadgiri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.53 crore, up 4.13% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamadgiri Fashion are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.53 crore in September 2022 up 4.13% from Rs. 72.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 281.29% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2021.

    Kamadgiri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

    Kamadgiri shares closed at 73.50 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.83% returns over the last 6 months and 109.10% over the last 12 months.

    Kamadgiri Fashion
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.5369.1672.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.5369.1672.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.6940.2633.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.968.374.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.75-3.339.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.669.158.38
    Depreciation1.461.411.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.2713.0012.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.740.302.25
    Other Income0.150.540.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.890.842.29
    Interest2.311.852.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.59-1.010.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.59-1.010.09
    Tax0.13-0.28-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.46-0.730.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.46-0.730.12
    Equity Share Capital5.875.875.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.78-1.240.20
    Diluted EPS0.78-1.240.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.78-1.240.20
    Diluted EPS0.78-1.240.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
