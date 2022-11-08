Kamadgiri Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.53 crore, up 4.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.53 crore in September 2022 up 4.13% from Rs. 72.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 281.29% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2021.

Kamadgiri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

Kamadgiri shares closed at 73.50 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.83% returns over the last 6 months and 109.10% over the last 12 months.