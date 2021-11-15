Kamadgiri Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.54 crore, up 183.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.54 crore in September 2021 up 183.38% from Rs. 25.60 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021 up 105.92% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2021 up 301.09% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2020.

Kamadgiri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.44 in September 2020.

Kamadgiri shares closed at 38.50 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.50% returns over the last 6 months and 24.60% over the last 12 months.