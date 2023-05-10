English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kamadgiri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.67 crore, down 6.88% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamadgiri Fashion are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.67 crore in March 2023 down 6.88% from Rs. 74.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2023 up 117.6% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2023 up 29.4% from Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2022.

    Kamadgiri EPS has increased to Rs. 4.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2022.

    Kamadgiri shares closed at 63.50 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and -6.48% over the last 12 months.

    Kamadgiri Fashion
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.6766.5274.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.6766.5274.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.0235.8043.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.499.3610.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.35-1.38-11.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.089.208.86
    Depreciation1.221.351.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.1211.5417.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.390.643.95
    Other Income0.740.560.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.131.204.02
    Interest2.272.402.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.85-1.201.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.85-1.201.85
    Tax1.15-0.240.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.71-0.961.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.71-0.961.24
    Equity Share Capital5.875.875.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.61-1.632.12
    Diluted EPS4.61-1.632.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.61-1.632.12
    Diluted EPS4.61-1.632.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kamadgiri #Kamadgiri Fashion #Results #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm