Kamadgiri Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.67 crore, down 6.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.67 crore in March 2023 down 6.88% from Rs. 74.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2023 up 117.6% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2023 up 29.4% from Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2022.

Kamadgiri EPS has increased to Rs. 4.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2022.

Kamadgiri shares closed at 63.50 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.01% returns over the last 6 months and -6.48% over the last 12 months.