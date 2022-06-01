Kamadgiri Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.82 crore, up 11.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.82 crore in March 2022 up 11.51% from Rs. 67.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022 down 33.81% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2022 down 12.62% from Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2021.

Kamadgiri EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in March 2021.

Kamadgiri shares closed at 61.15 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.28% returns over the last 6 months and 110.86% over the last 12 months.