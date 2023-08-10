Kamadgiri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.41 crore, down 27.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.41 crore in June 2023 down 27.12% from Rs. 69.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 down 106.77% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 81.78% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2022.

Kamadgiri shares closed at 98.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.18% returns over the last 6 months and 47.59% over the last 12 months.