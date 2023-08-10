English
    Kamadgiri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.41 crore, down 27.12% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamadgiri Fashion are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.41 crore in June 2023 down 27.12% from Rs. 69.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 down 106.77% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 81.78% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2022.

    Kamadgiri shares closed at 98.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.18% returns over the last 6 months and 47.59% over the last 12 months.

    Kamadgiri Fashion
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.4169.6769.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.4169.6769.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.1725.0240.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.4514.498.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.696.35-3.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.782.089.15
    Depreciation1.181.221.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.9415.1213.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.815.390.30
    Other Income0.040.740.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.776.130.84
    Interest1.662.271.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.433.85-1.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.433.85-1.01
    Tax-0.921.15-0.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.512.71-0.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.512.71-0.73
    Equity Share Capital5.875.875.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.574.61-1.24
    Diluted EPS-2.574.61-1.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.574.61-1.24
    Diluted EPS-2.574.61-1.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

