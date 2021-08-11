Kamadgiri Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.05 crore, up 1052.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.05 crore in June 2021 up 1052.99% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021 up 79.67% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2021 up 194.09% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2020.

Kamadgiri shares closed at 42.80 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.70% returns over the last 6 months and 22.46% over the last 12 months.