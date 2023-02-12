Kamadgiri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.52 crore, down 8.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamadgiri Fashion are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.52 crore in December 2022 down 8.77% from Rs. 72.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 710.4% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 down 26.3% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.
Kamadgiri shares closed at 62.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and 23.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.52
|75.53
|72.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.52
|75.53
|72.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.80
|39.69
|34.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.36
|5.96
|8.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.38
|2.75
|3.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.20
|9.66
|9.18
|Depreciation
|1.35
|1.46
|1.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.54
|13.27
|14.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.64
|2.74
|2.18
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.15
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.20
|2.89
|2.20
|Interest
|2.40
|2.31
|2.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.20
|0.59
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.20
|0.59
|0.11
|Tax
|-0.24
|0.13
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.96
|0.46
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.96
|0.46
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|5.87
|5.87
|5.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|0.78
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|0.78
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|0.78
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|0.78
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited