Kamadgiri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.52 crore, down 8.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamadgiri Fashion are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.52 crore in December 2022 down 8.77% from Rs. 72.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 710.4% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 down 26.3% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.

Kamadgiri Fashion
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 66.52 75.53 72.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 66.52 75.53 72.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.80 39.69 34.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.36 5.96 8.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.38 2.75 3.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.20 9.66 9.18
Depreciation 1.35 1.46 1.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.54 13.27 14.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.64 2.74 2.18
Other Income 0.56 0.15 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.20 2.89 2.20
Interest 2.40 2.31 2.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.20 0.59 0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.20 0.59 0.11
Tax -0.24 0.13 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.96 0.46 0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.96 0.46 0.16
Equity Share Capital 5.87 5.87 5.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.63 0.78 0.27
Diluted EPS -1.63 0.78 0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.63 0.78 0.27
Diluted EPS -1.63 0.78 0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited