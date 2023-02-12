Kamadgiri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.52 crore, down 8.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.52 crore in December 2022 down 8.77% from Rs. 72.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 710.4% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 down 26.3% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.

Kamadgiri shares closed at 62.75 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.50% returns over the last 6 months and 23.04% over the last 12 months.