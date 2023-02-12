English
    Kamadgiri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.52 crore, down 8.77% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamadgiri Fashion are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.52 crore in December 2022 down 8.77% from Rs. 72.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 710.4% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 down 26.3% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.

    Kamadgiri Fashion
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.5275.5372.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.5275.5372.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.8039.6934.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.365.968.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.382.753.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.209.669.18
    Depreciation1.351.461.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.5413.2714.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.642.742.18
    Other Income0.560.150.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.202.892.20
    Interest2.402.312.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.200.590.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.200.590.11
    Tax-0.240.13-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.960.460.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.960.460.16
    Equity Share Capital5.875.875.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.630.780.27
    Diluted EPS-1.630.780.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.630.780.27
    Diluted EPS-1.630.780.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
