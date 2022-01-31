Kamadgiri Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.91 crore, up 65.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.91 crore in December 2021 up 65.7% from Rs. 44.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 up 111.4% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021 up 168.22% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020.

Kamadgiri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.34 in December 2020.

Kamadgiri shares closed at 54.00 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.73% returns over the last 6 months and 57.89% over the last 12 months.