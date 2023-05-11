Kamadgiri Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.67 crore, down 6.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kamadgiri Fashion are:Net Sales at Rs 69.67 crore in March 2023 down 6.88% from Rs. 74.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2023 up 117.6% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2023 up 29.4% from Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2022.
Kamadgiri EPS has increased to Rs. 4.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2022.
|Kamadgiri shares closed at 66.67 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.67% returns over the last 6 months and -1.81% over the last 12 months.
|Kamadgiri Fashion
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69.67
|66.52
|74.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|69.67
|66.52
|74.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.02
|35.80
|43.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.49
|9.36
|10.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.35
|-1.38
|-11.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.08
|9.20
|8.86
|Depreciation
|1.22
|1.35
|1.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.12
|11.54
|17.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.39
|0.64
|3.95
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.56
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.13
|1.20
|4.02
|Interest
|2.27
|2.40
|2.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.85
|-1.20
|1.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.85
|-1.20
|1.85
|Tax
|1.15
|-0.24
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.71
|-0.96
|1.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.71
|-0.96
|1.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.71
|-0.96
|1.24
|Equity Share Capital
|5.87
|5.87
|5.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.61
|-1.63
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|4.61
|-1.63
|1.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.61
|-1.63
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|4.61
|-1.63
|1.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited