Kamadgiri Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.67 crore, down 6.88% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 69.67 66.52 74.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 69.67 66.52 74.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 25.02 35.80 43.35 Purchase of Traded Goods 14.49 9.36 10.77 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.35 -1.38 -11.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.08 9.20 8.86 Depreciation 1.22 1.35 1.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 15.12 11.54 17.68 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.39 0.64 3.95 Other Income 0.74 0.56 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.13 1.20 4.02 Interest 2.27 2.40 2.18 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.85 -1.20 1.85 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.85 -1.20 1.85 Tax 1.15 -0.24 0.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.71 -0.96 1.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.71 -0.96 1.24 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.71 -0.96 1.24 Equity Share Capital 5.87 5.87 5.87 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.61 -1.63 1.57 Diluted EPS 4.61 -1.63 1.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.61 -1.63 1.57 Diluted EPS 4.61 -1.63 1.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --