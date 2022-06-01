 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kamadgiri Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.82 crore, up 11.51% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kamadgiri Fashion are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.82 crore in March 2022 up 11.51% from Rs. 67.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022 down 33.81% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2022 down 12.62% from Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2021.

Kamadgiri EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in March 2021.

Kamadgiri shares closed at 61.15 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.28% returns over the last 6 months and 113.07% over the last 12 months.

Kamadgiri Fashion
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.82 72.91
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.82 72.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.35 34.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.77 8.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.43 3.92
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 8.86 9.18
Depreciation 1.66 1.26
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 17.68 14.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.95 2.18
Other Income 0.08 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.02 2.20
Interest 2.18 2.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.85 0.11
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.85 0.11
Tax 0.60 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.24 0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.24 0.16
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.24 0.16
Equity Share Capital 5.87 5.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 0.27
Diluted EPS 1.57 0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 0.27
Diluted EPS 1.57 0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:58 pm
