Kama Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.29 crore, up 455.43% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kama Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 200.29 crore in September 2022 up 455.43% from Rs. 36.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 195.66 crore in September 2022 up 449.74% from Rs. 35.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.15 crore in September 2022 up 458.14% from Rs. 35.86 crore in September 2021.

Kama Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 303.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 55.16 in September 2021.

Kama Holdings shares closed at 12,491.80 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.73% returns over the last 6 months and 20.54% over the last 12 months.

Kama Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 200.29 0.00 36.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 200.29 0.00 36.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.11 0.10
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.14 0.13 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.02 -0.25 35.85
Other Income 0.11 0.11 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.13 -0.13 35.85
Interest -- 0.08 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 200.13 -0.22 35.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 200.13 -0.22 35.59
Tax 4.47 0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 195.66 -0.22 35.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 195.66 -0.22 35.59
Equity Share Capital 6.45 6.45 6.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 303.23 -0.35 55.16
Diluted EPS 303.23 -0.35 55.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 303.23 -0.35 55.16
Diluted EPS 303.23 -0.35 55.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

