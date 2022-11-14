English
    Kama Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.29 crore, up 455.43% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kama Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 200.29 crore in September 2022 up 455.43% from Rs. 36.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 195.66 crore in September 2022 up 449.74% from Rs. 35.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.15 crore in September 2022 up 458.14% from Rs. 35.86 crore in September 2021.

    Kama Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 303.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 55.16 in September 2021.

    Kama Holdings shares closed at 12,491.80 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.73% returns over the last 6 months and 20.54% over the last 12 months.

    Kama Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations200.290.0036.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations200.290.0036.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.10
    Depreciation0.020.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.130.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax200.02-0.2535.85
    Other Income0.110.11--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax200.13-0.1335.85
    Interest--0.080.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax200.13-0.2235.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax200.13-0.2235.59
    Tax4.470.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities195.66-0.2235.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period195.66-0.2235.59
    Equity Share Capital6.456.456.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS303.23-0.3555.16
    Diluted EPS303.23-0.3555.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS303.23-0.3555.16
    Diluted EPS303.23-0.3555.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

