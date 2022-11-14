Kama Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.29 crore, up 455.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.29 crore in September 2022 up 455.43% from Rs. 36.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 195.66 crore in September 2022 up 449.74% from Rs. 35.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.15 crore in September 2022 up 458.14% from Rs. 35.86 crore in September 2021.

Kama Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 303.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 55.16 in September 2021.

Kama Holdings shares closed at 12,491.80 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.73% returns over the last 6 months and 20.54% over the last 12 months.