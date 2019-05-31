Kama Holdings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.38 crore, down 0.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.38 crore in March 2019 down 0.05% from Rs. 18.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.91 crore in March 2019 down 0.67% from Rs. 18.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.11 crore in March 2019 up 0.06% from Rs. 18.10 crore in March 2018.

Kama Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 27.76 in March 2019 from Rs. 27.94 in March 2018.

Kama Holdings shares closed at 5,475.80 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 5.20% returns over the last 6 months and 20.61% over the last 12 months.