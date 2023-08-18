English
    Kama Holdings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 136.36% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kama Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 136.36% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 72.7% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 58.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.Kama Holdings shares closed at 12,200.45 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.57% returns over the last 6 months and -0.84% over the last 12 months.
    Kama Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.0153.950.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.0153.950.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.160.11
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.680.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.2553.10-0.25
    Other Income0.180.000.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.0753.10-0.13
    Interest----0.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.0753.10-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.0753.10-0.22
    Tax-0.01-0.130.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.0653.23-0.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.0653.23-0.22
    Equity Share Capital6.426.426.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.1082.53-0.35
    Diluted EPS-0.1082.53-0.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.1082.53-0.35
    Diluted EPS-0.1082.53-0.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

