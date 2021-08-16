Kama Holdings Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 12.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 12.5% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021 down 21.92% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 down 64.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

Kama Holdings shares closed at 9,347.95 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.54% returns over the last 6 months and 81.09% over the last 12 months.