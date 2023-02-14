 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kama Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 6236.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kama Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 6236.36% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 51.69% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Kama Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 200.29 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 200.29 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.11 0.10
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.41 0.14 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.47 200.02 -0.17
Other Income 0.18 0.11 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 200.13 -0.17
Interest -- -- 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.29 200.13 -0.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.29 200.13 -0.43
Tax -0.08 4.47 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.21 195.66 -0.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.21 195.66 -0.43
Equity Share Capital 6.45 6.45 6.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 303.23 -0.66
Diluted EPS -0.32 303.23 -0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 303.23 -0.66
Diluted EPS -0.32 303.23 -0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited