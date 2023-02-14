Kama Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 6236.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 6236.36% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 51.69% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Kama Holdings shares closed at 12,525.60 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.50% returns over the last 6 months and 29.39% over the last 12 months.