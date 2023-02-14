Kama Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 6236.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kama Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 6236.36% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 51.69% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
Kama Holdings shares closed at 12,525.60 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.50% returns over the last 6 months and 29.39% over the last 12 months.
|Kama Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.07
|200.29
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.07
|200.29
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.11
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.14
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|200.02
|-0.17
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.11
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|200.13
|-0.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|200.13
|-0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|200.13
|-0.43
|Tax
|-0.08
|4.47
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|195.66
|-0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|195.66
|-0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|6.45
|6.45
|6.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|303.23
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|303.23
|-0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|303.23
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|303.23
|-0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited