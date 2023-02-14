English
    Kama Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 6236.36% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kama Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 6236.36% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 51.69% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    Kama Holdings shares closed at 12,525.60 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.50% returns over the last 6 months and 29.39% over the last 12 months.

    Kama Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.07200.290.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.07200.290.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.110.10
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.410.140.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47200.02-0.17
    Other Income0.180.11--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29200.13-0.17
    Interest----0.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.29200.13-0.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.29200.13-0.43
    Tax-0.084.470.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.21195.66-0.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.21195.66-0.43
    Equity Share Capital6.456.456.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32303.23-0.66
    Diluted EPS-0.32303.23-0.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32303.23-0.66
    Diluted EPS-0.32303.23-0.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

