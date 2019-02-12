Kama Holdings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2018 up 44% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 up 1500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Kama Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Kama Holdings shares closed at 4,826.75 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 13.34% returns over the last 6 months and 27.83% over the last 12 months.