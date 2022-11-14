 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kama Holdings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,892.52 crore, up 36.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kama Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,892.52 crore in September 2022 up 36.26% from Rs. 2,856.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 385.21 crore in September 2022 up 98.56% from Rs. 194.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 950.44 crore in September 2022 up 38.12% from Rs. 688.15 crore in September 2021.

Kama Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 596.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 300.65 in September 2021.

Kama Holdings shares closed at 12,491.80 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.73% returns over the last 6 months and 20.54% over the last 12 months.

Kama Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,892.52 3,910.93 2,844.56
Other Operating Income -- -- 12.07
Total Income From Operations 3,892.52 3,910.93 2,856.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,785.67 1,906.96 1,502.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 62.58 75.13 14.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 104.68 -124.32 -86.55
Power & Fuel 373.68 410.30 263.82
Employees Cost 201.93 200.77 183.62
Depreciation 138.78 130.20 129.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 440.19 439.93 294.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 785.00 871.96 555.10
Other Income 26.66 5.70 3.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 811.66 877.65 558.37
Interest 44.04 32.64 23.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 767.62 845.01 535.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 767.62 845.01 535.15
Tax 143.01 235.44 151.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 624.61 609.57 383.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 624.61 609.57 383.37
Minority Interest -239.40 -299.83 -189.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 385.21 309.74 194.00
Equity Share Capital 6.45 6.45 6.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 596.98 480.03 300.65
Diluted EPS 596.98 480.03 300.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 596.98 480.03 300.65
Diluted EPS 596.98 480.03 300.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kama Holdings #Petrochemicals #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm