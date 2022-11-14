English
    Kama Holdings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,892.52 crore, up 36.26% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kama Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,892.52 crore in September 2022 up 36.26% from Rs. 2,856.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 385.21 crore in September 2022 up 98.56% from Rs. 194.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 950.44 crore in September 2022 up 38.12% from Rs. 688.15 crore in September 2021.

    Kama Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 596.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 300.65 in September 2021.

    Kama Holdings shares closed at 12,491.80 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.73% returns over the last 6 months and 20.54% over the last 12 months.

    Kama Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,892.523,910.932,844.56
    Other Operating Income----12.07
    Total Income From Operations3,892.523,910.932,856.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,785.671,906.961,502.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods62.5875.1314.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks104.68-124.32-86.55
    Power & Fuel373.68410.30263.82
    Employees Cost201.93200.77183.62
    Depreciation138.78130.20129.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses440.19439.93294.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax785.00871.96555.10
    Other Income26.665.703.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax811.66877.65558.37
    Interest44.0432.6423.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax767.62845.01535.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax767.62845.01535.15
    Tax143.01235.44151.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities624.61609.57383.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period624.61609.57383.37
    Minority Interest-239.40-299.83-189.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates385.21309.74194.00
    Equity Share Capital6.456.456.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS596.98480.03300.65
    Diluted EPS596.98480.03300.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS596.98480.03300.65
    Diluted EPS596.98480.03300.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kama Holdings #Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm