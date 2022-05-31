 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kama Holdings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,563.65 crore, up 35.86% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kama Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,563.65 crore in March 2022 up 35.86% from Rs. 2,623.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.98 crore in March 2022 up 57.89% from Rs. 192.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 954.38 crore in March 2022 up 45.9% from Rs. 654.15 crore in March 2021.

Kama Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 471.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 298.38 in March 2021.

Kama Holdings shares closed at 11,233.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Kama Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,563.65 3,349.37 2,623.10
Other Operating Income -- 11.60 --
Total Income From Operations 3,563.65 3,360.97 2,623.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,635.79 1,739.73 1,279.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 86.83 44.95 18.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -58.90 -143.27 5.51
Power & Fuel 339.77 300.18 209.72
Employees Cost 220.00 212.87 181.51
Depreciation 131.07 131.89 117.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 388.04 318.68 280.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 821.05 755.94 530.11
Other Income 2.26 6.52 6.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 823.31 762.47 536.38
Interest 35.62 29.29 25.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 787.69 733.18 510.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 787.69 733.18 510.57
Tax 185.04 226.53 129.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 602.65 506.65 380.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.53
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 602.65 506.65 380.25
Minority Interest -298.67 -248.66 -187.72
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 303.98 257.99 192.53
Equity Share Capital 6.45 6.45 6.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 471.10 399.82 298.38
Diluted EPS 471.10 399.82 298.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 471.10 399.82 298.38
Diluted EPS 471.10 399.82 298.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:47 am
