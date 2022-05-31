Kama Holdings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,563.65 crore, up 35.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,563.65 crore in March 2022 up 35.86% from Rs. 2,623.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.98 crore in March 2022 up 57.89% from Rs. 192.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 954.38 crore in March 2022 up 45.9% from Rs. 654.15 crore in March 2021.

Kama Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 471.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 298.38 in March 2021.

Kama Holdings shares closed at 11,233.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)