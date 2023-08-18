English
    Kama Holdings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,362.63 crore, down 14.02% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kama Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,362.63 crore in June 2023 down 14.02% from Rs. 3,910.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.78 crore in June 2023 down 40.67% from Rs. 309.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 711.61 crore in June 2023 down 29.39% from Rs. 1,007.85 crore in June 2022.

    Kama Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 286.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 480.03 in June 2022.

    Kama Holdings shares closed at 12,200.45 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.57% returns over the last 6 months and -0.84% over the last 12 months.

    Kama Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,362.633,735.063,910.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,362.633,735.063,910.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,732.751,779.821,906.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.566.7075.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-57.79101.91-124.32
    Power & Fuel352.80344.01410.30
    Employees Cost225.48221.31200.77
    Depreciation156.13154.07130.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses373.55356.10439.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax554.14771.14871.96
    Other Income1.3433.305.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax555.48804.43877.65
    Interest65.2965.5232.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax490.19738.91845.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax490.19738.91845.01
    Tax128.51173.12235.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities361.68565.79609.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period361.68565.79609.57
    Minority Interest-177.91-278.51-299.83
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates183.78287.28309.74
    Equity Share Capital6.426.426.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS286.34445.45480.03
    Diluted EPS286.34445.45480.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS286.34445.45480.03
    Diluted EPS286.34445.45480.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 01:00 pm

