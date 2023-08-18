Kama Holdings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,362.63 crore, down 14.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,362.63 crore in June 2023 down 14.02% from Rs. 3,910.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.78 crore in June 2023 down 40.67% from Rs. 309.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 711.61 crore in June 2023 down 29.39% from Rs. 1,007.85 crore in June 2022.

Kama Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 286.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 480.03 in June 2022.

Kama Holdings shares closed at 12,200.45 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.57% returns over the last 6 months and -0.84% over the last 12 months.