Kama Holdings Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,360.97 crore, up 55.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,360.97 crore in December 2021 up 55.23% from Rs. 2,165.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 257.99 crore in December 2021 up 64.93% from Rs. 156.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 894.36 crore in December 2021 up 52.26% from Rs. 587.39 crore in December 2020.

Kama Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 399.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 242.42 in December 2020.

Kama Holdings shares closed at 9,680.50 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.57% returns over the last 6 months and 64.63% over the last 12 months.