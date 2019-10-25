App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kalyani Steels Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 303.21 crore, down 21.45% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 303.21 crore in September 2019 down 21.45% from Rs. 386.01 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.16 crore in September 2019 up 58.2% from Rs. 28.55 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.09 crore in September 2019 down 11.52% from Rs. 54.35 crore in September 2018.

Kalyani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 10.34 in September 2019 from Rs. 6.54 in September 2018.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 182.25 on October 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -16.99% over the last 12 months.

Kalyani Steels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations303.21343.45386.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations303.21343.45386.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials152.31170.60215.54
Purchase of Traded Goods19.388.58--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.0110.583.53
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.5713.3813.30
Depreciation10.579.489.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses79.7178.53100.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.6952.3043.03
Other Income3.834.821.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.5257.1144.70
Interest2.302.081.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.2155.0343.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax35.2155.0343.20
Tax-9.9518.4214.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.1636.6128.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.1636.6128.55
Equity Share Capital21.8621.8621.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.348.396.54
Diluted EPS10.348.396.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.348.396.54
Diluted EPS10.348.396.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited


First Published on Oct 25, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Kalyani Steels #Results #Steel - Rolling

