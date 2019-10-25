Kalyani Steels Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 303.21 crore, down 21.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.21 crore in September 2019 down 21.45% from Rs. 386.01 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.16 crore in September 2019 up 58.2% from Rs. 28.55 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.09 crore in September 2019 down 11.52% from Rs. 54.35 crore in September 2018.

Kalyani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 10.34 in September 2019 from Rs. 6.54 in September 2018.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 182.25 on October 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -16.99% over the last 12 months.