Kalyani Steels Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 386.01 crore, up 22.38% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 386.01 crore in September 2018 up 22.38% from Rs. 315.42 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.55 crore in September 2018 up 7.05% from Rs. 26.67 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.35 crore in September 2018 up 6.24% from Rs. 51.16 crore in September 2017.

Kalyani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.11 in September 2017.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 232.00 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.57% returns over the last 6 months and -43.37% over the last 12 months.