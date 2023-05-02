 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalyani Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 459.58 crore, up 2.4% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 459.58 crore in March 2023 up 2.4% from Rs. 448.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.70 crore in March 2023 up 1.9% from Rs. 68.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.69 crore in March 2023 up 9.76% from Rs. 106.31 crore in March 2022.

Kalyani Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 459.58 446.53 448.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 459.58 446.53 448.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 257.29 262.29 242.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.41 5.72 12.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.03 14.69 -7.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.91 15.80 15.29
Depreciation 13.32 12.40 12.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.12 91.26 89.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.56 44.37 84.61
Other Income 14.81 16.18 9.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.37 60.55 94.29
Interest 8.57 8.61 3.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 94.79 51.94 91.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 94.79 51.94 91.18
Tax 25.09 12.86 22.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.70 39.08 68.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.70 39.08 68.40
Equity Share Capital 21.86 21.86 21.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.96 8.96 15.67
Diluted EPS 15.96 8.96 15.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.96 8.96 15.67
Diluted EPS 15.96 8.96 15.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited