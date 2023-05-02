Kalyani Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 459.58 crore, up 2.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 459.58 crore in March 2023 up 2.4% from Rs. 448.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.70 crore in March 2023 up 1.9% from Rs. 68.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.69 crore in March 2023 up 9.76% from Rs. 106.31 crore in March 2022.