Kalyani Steels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 377.19 crore, up 38.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 377.19 crore in March 2021 up 38.8% from Rs. 271.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.87 crore in March 2021 up 230.09% from Rs. 22.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.74 crore in March 2021 up 148.74% from Rs. 46.53 crore in March 2020.

Kalyani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 17.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.27 in March 2020.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 414.55 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 76.14% returns over the last 6 months and 201.27% over the last 12 months.