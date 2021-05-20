MARKET NEWS

Kalyani Steels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 377.19 crore, up 38.8% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 377.19 crore in March 2021 up 38.8% from Rs. 271.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.87 crore in March 2021 up 230.09% from Rs. 22.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.74 crore in March 2021 up 148.74% from Rs. 46.53 crore in March 2020.

Kalyani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 17.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.27 in March 2020.

Close

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 414.55 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 76.14% returns over the last 6 months and 201.27% over the last 12 months.

Kalyani Steels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations377.19367.72271.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations377.19367.72271.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials182.40159.00136.02
Purchase of Traded Goods14.3521.0617.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.7915.01-33.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.7514.7214.40
Depreciation10.8210.8911.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses70.6674.0298.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.0173.0127.57
Other Income11.919.217.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.9282.2235.14
Interest2.891.281.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax102.0280.9433.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax102.0280.9433.33
Tax26.1520.4510.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.8760.4922.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.8760.4922.99
Equity Share Capital21.8621.8621.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.3913.855.27
Diluted EPS17.3913.855.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.3913.855.27
Diluted EPS17.3913.855.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kalyani Steels #Results #Steel - Rolling
first published: May 20, 2021 09:11 am

