Kalyani Steels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 271.75 crore, down 15.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.75 crore in March 2020 down 15.6% from Rs. 321.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.99 crore in March 2020 down 43.74% from Rs. 40.86 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.53 crore in March 2020 down 26.63% from Rs. 63.42 crore in March 2019.

Kalyani Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.27 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.36 in March 2019.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 216.65 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.71% returns over the last 6 months and 0.51% over the last 12 months.