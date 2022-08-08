 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalyani Steels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 492.93 crore, up 26.48% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 492.93 crore in June 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 389.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.63 crore in June 2022 down 66.21% from Rs. 69.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.58 crore in June 2022 down 54.84% from Rs. 107.57 crore in June 2021.

Kalyani Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.02 in June 2021.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 298.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.34% returns over the last 6 months and -31.17% over the last 12 months.

Kalyani Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 492.93 448.80 389.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 492.93 448.80 389.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 341.95 242.61 203.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.49 12.15 0.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.88 -7.42 -0.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.70 15.29 15.44
Depreciation 11.63 12.02 10.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.74 89.54 75.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.30 84.61 84.86
Other Income 12.65 9.68 11.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.95 94.29 96.68
Interest 4.86 3.11 3.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.09 91.18 93.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.09 91.18 93.49
Tax 8.46 22.78 23.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.63 68.40 69.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.63 68.40 69.95
Equity Share Capital 21.86 21.86 21.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.41 15.67 16.02
Diluted EPS 5.41 15.67 16.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.41 15.67 16.02
Diluted EPS 5.41 15.67 16.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
