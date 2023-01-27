Kalyani Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 446.53 crore, up 9.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 446.53 crore in December 2022 up 9.79% from Rs. 406.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.08 crore in December 2022 down 8.66% from Rs. 42.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.95 crore in December 2022 up 0.04% from Rs. 72.92 crore in December 2021.