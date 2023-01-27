 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalyani Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 446.53 crore, up 9.79% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 446.53 crore in December 2022 up 9.79% from Rs. 406.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.08 crore in December 2022 down 8.66% from Rs. 42.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.95 crore in December 2022 up 0.04% from Rs. 72.92 crore in December 2021.

Kalyani Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 446.53 500.33 406.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 446.53 500.33 406.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 262.29 311.71 241.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.72 0.63 11.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.69 10.70 -5.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.80 15.57 14.22
Depreciation 12.40 11.56 11.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 91.26 110.64 83.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.37 39.52 49.07
Other Income 16.18 12.77 12.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.55 52.29 61.40
Interest 8.61 6.05 3.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.94 46.24 57.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.94 46.24 57.97
Tax 12.86 11.62 15.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.08 34.62 42.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.08 34.62 42.78
Equity Share Capital 21.86 21.86 21.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.96 7.93 9.80
Diluted EPS 8.96 7.93 9.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.96 7.93 9.80
Diluted EPS 8.96 7.93 9.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited