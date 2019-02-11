Kalyani Steels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 374.04 crore, up 10.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.04 crore in December 2018 up 10.95% from Rs. 337.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.60 crore in December 2018 up 12.35% from Rs. 30.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.25 crore in December 2018 down 2.76% from Rs. 56.82 crore in December 2017.

Kalyani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 7.93 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.06 in December 2017.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 196.00 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.97% returns over the last 6 months and -38.79% over the last 12 months.