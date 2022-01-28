Kalyani Steels Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 406.70 crore, up 10.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.70 crore in December 2021 up 10.6% from Rs. 367.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.78 crore in December 2021 down 29.28% from Rs. 60.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.92 crore in December 2021 down 21.68% from Rs. 93.11 crore in December 2020.

Kalyani Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.85 in December 2020.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 317.20 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.29% returns over the last 6 months and 19.56% over the last 12 months.