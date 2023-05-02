English
    Kalyani Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, down 19.35% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Investment Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in March 2023 down 19.35% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2023 down 40.13% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2023 down 31.2% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022.

    Kalyani Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.66 in March 2022.

    Kalyani Invest shares closed at 1,786.20 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.08% returns over the last 6 months and 0.62% over the last 12 months.

    Kalyani Investment Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.5612.576.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.5612.576.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.100.12
    Depreciation0.020.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.460.371.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.9512.075.75
    Other Income--0.04--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.9512.115.75
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.9512.115.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.9512.115.75
    Tax1.162.581.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.799.534.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.799.534.66
    Equity Share Capital4.374.374.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.3821.8210.66
    Diluted EPS6.3821.8210.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.3821.8210.66
    Diluted EPS6.3821.8210.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am