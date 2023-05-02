Kalyani Invest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, down 19.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in March 2023 down 19.35% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2023 down 40.13% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2023 down 31.2% from Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022.

Kalyani Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.66 in March 2022.

Kalyani Invest shares closed at 1,786.20 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.08% returns over the last 6 months and 0.62% over the last 12 months.