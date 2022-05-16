Kalyani Invest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.89 crore, up 18.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.89 crore in March 2022 up 18.25% from Rs. 5.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022 up 29.02% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2022 up 27.37% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2021.

Kalyani Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 10.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.27 in March 2021.

Kalyani Invest shares closed at 1,524.60 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.53% returns over the last 6 months and -8.70% over the last 12 months.