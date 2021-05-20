Kalyani Invest Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore, down 68.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore in March 2021 down 68.73% from Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2021 down 77.17% from Rs. 15.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2021 down 72.07% from Rs. 16.22 crore in March 2020.

Kalyani Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 36.20 in March 2020.

Kalyani Invest shares closed at 1,686.95 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.53% returns over the last 6 months and 51.28% over the last 12 months.