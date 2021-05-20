MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kalyani Invest Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore, down 68.73% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Investment Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.83 crore in March 2021 down 68.73% from Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2021 down 77.17% from Rs. 15.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2021 down 72.07% from Rs. 16.22 crore in March 2020.

Kalyani Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 36.20 in March 2020.

Close

Kalyani Invest shares closed at 1,686.95 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.53% returns over the last 6 months and 51.28% over the last 12 months.

Kalyani Investment Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations5.831.1418.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.831.1418.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.610.310.32
Depreciation0.020.020.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.690.382.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.510.4315.77
Other Income--0.840.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.511.2716.20
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.511.2716.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.511.2716.20
Tax0.900.130.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.611.1415.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.611.1415.80
Equity Share Capital4.374.374.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.272.6136.20
Diluted EPS8.272.6136.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.272.6136.20
Diluted EPS8.272.6136.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Kalyani Invest #Kalyani Investment Company #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.