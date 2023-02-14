Kalyani Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore in December 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2022 up 16.88% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.14 crore in December 2022 up 8.49% from Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2021.