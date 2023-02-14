Kalyani Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore in December 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2022 up 16.88% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.14 crore in December 2022 up 8.49% from Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2021.

Kalyani Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 21.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.67 in December 2021.

Kalyani Invest shares closed at 1,964.90 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.62% returns over the last 6 months and 13.90% over the last 12 months.