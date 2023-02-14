English
    Kalyani Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Investment Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore in December 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2022 up 16.88% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.14 crore in December 2022 up 8.49% from Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2021.

    Kalyani Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 21.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.67 in December 2021.

    Kalyani Invest shares closed at 1,964.90 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.62% returns over the last 6 months and 13.90% over the last 12 months.

    Kalyani Investment Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.5739.0411.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.5739.0411.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.100.19
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.370.460.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0738.4511.13
    Other Income0.04--0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1138.4511.16
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.1138.4511.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.1138.4511.16
    Tax2.589.643.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.5328.818.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.5328.818.15
    Equity Share Capital4.374.374.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.8265.9918.67
    Diluted EPS21.8265.9918.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.8265.9918.67
    Diluted EPS21.8265.9918.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Kalyani Invest #Kalyani Investment Company #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:44 am