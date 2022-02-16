Kalyani Invest Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.73 crore, up 929.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.73 crore in December 2021 up 929.41% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021 up 615.63% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.19 crore in December 2021 up 767.44% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020.

Kalyani Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 18.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2020.

Kalyani Invest shares closed at 1,733.75 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.94% returns over the last 6 months and 9.99% over the last 12 months.