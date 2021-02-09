Kalyani Invest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 88.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2020 down 88.93% from Rs. 10.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020 down 87.92% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020 down 86.73% from Rs. 9.72 crore in December 2019.

Kalyani Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.61 in December 2019.

Kalyani Invest shares closed at 1,621.80 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.17% returns over the last 6 months and -6.04% over the last 12 months.