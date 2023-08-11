Kalyani Invest Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore, up 48.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore in June 2023 up 48.76% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2023 up 696.95% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2023 up 44.44% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022.

Kalyani Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 8.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2022.

Kalyani Invest shares closed at 2,195.25 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.31% returns over the last 6 months and 36.65% over the last 12 months.