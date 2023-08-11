English
    Kalyani Invest Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore, up 48.76% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalyani Investment Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore in June 2023 up 48.76% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2023 up 696.95% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2023 up 44.44% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022.

    Kalyani Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 8.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2022.

    Kalyani Invest shares closed at 2,195.25 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.31% returns over the last 6 months and 36.65% over the last 12 months.

    Kalyani Investment Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.483.242.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.483.242.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.130.10
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.511.460.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.841.631.96
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.841.631.96
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.841.631.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.841.631.96
    Tax1.293.42-0.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.55-1.792.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.55-1.792.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.1711.29-2.78
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.729.50-0.62
    Equity Share Capital4.374.374.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.5221.76-1.43
    Diluted EPS8.5221.76-1.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.5221.76-1.43
    Diluted EPS8.5221.76-1.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

